Msgr. Rudy Villanueva receives Order of Rajah Humabon Award

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano literary and music genius Msgr. Rodolfo “Rudy” Villanueva also known under the pseudonym “Renato E. Madrid” is the latest recipient of the Order of the Rajah Humabon award — the highest award the City government of Cebu can confer.

The Cebu City government, on Sunday, July 12, 2022, conferred the Order of Rajah Humabon award on Msgr. Rudy Villanueva at the San Carlos Seminary College on Sunday, June 12, 2022, for his outstanding achievement in the arts, music, and literature.

Villanueva, 81, is a priest, a musician, a literary genius and a Cebuano par excellence.

Aside from his well-known liturgical works including choral compositions, Masses, and musical drama, his published works include the Devil Wings (1997) and Mass for the Death of an Enemy (2000).

While some of his notable compositions are the songs: Sugbuanon nga Simbahan, Umari ka, Espiritu Santo, Way Sukod, and the Cebu, Cebu-which the San Carlos Seminary College Choir performed live, among other Villanueva’s compositions, on Sunday afternoon.

Instituted in the year 1994, through Ordinance 1502, the Order of the Rajah Humabon, is considered the highest award the City Government of Cebu can bestow an individual.

The award aims to give honor and recognition to personalities who had given exemplary contribution to the City of Cebu.

Among the previous awardees are former Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella; former Justice Hilario Davide Jr.; Manuel Rodriguez Sr., the father of Philippine Print Making; and Dr. Resil Mojares, National Artist for Literature.

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama, in his message, said the prestigious award for Msgr. Rudy Villanueva was a long overdue recognition and that that Villanueva was truly deserving of a National Award.

“I will always treasure our friendship,” the mayor said.

During the awarding, Villanueva’s student and musical arranger Joel Oporto, together with Anton Solomon, also performed Villanueva’s arranged Consansoy’s Variations.

A Mass, which also featured Villanueva’s composed liturgical songs, was offered prior to the awarding ceremony. The Mass was celebrated by Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma.

Also present during the awarding ceremonies is Cebu City Vice Mayor Donaldo “Dondon” Hontiveros; Judge Simeon Dumdum Jr., who delivered an ode to Villanueva; and National Artist for Literature Resil Mojares.

The ceremonial awarding was done through the Cebu City Cultural and Historical Affairs Commission and the Cultural and Historical Affairs Office.

