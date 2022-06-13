Have a delicious Father’s Day buffet weekend at Caja Kitchen Cebu

Every year, we give our sincerest thank you to the first man we’ve ever loved by celebrating what we love about him. There are a lot of ways to show dad how special he is—but one thing that never disappoints is a hearty feast for the king of the home, and a much-needed wind-down session.

Father’s Day Buffet

You know what Mama always says. The best way to Papa’s heart is through his stomach, which is why our Father’s Day Buffet is a celebration dad would love!

This year, Papa gets to enjoy a crunchy bite of Ebi Tempura, his all-time #CajaFavorite Lechon Belly, and Unlimited Iced Tea—and so much more on June 19 for the Father’s Day Special Buffet for only Php 650 / head at Caja Kitchen Cebu. What’s even more exciting is that for every 4 full-paying guests, Dad gets to eat for FREE!

These are the moments we #FeastOn, and we’re happy to have you over this Father’s Day Weekend from June 17 – 19, 2022 at Caja Kitchen Cebu.

For those who do not want to mingle in the crowd but still wish to celebrate Father’s Day on the weekend, you may opt to dine in with us on June 17 and 18 during our regular buffet service.

Father’s Day Buffet Weekend Schedule:

June 17 (Friday) Regular buffet rate applies at Php 500 / head.

June 18 (Saturday) Regular buffet rate applies at Php 500 / head.

June 19 (Sunday) Special Buffet For every 4 full paying guests at Php 650 / head, Dad eats for FREE.

If you’re feeling extra lucky, join our Father’s Day Buffet Giveaway contest and get a chance to win a FREE lunch or dinner buffet for two on June 19 with your Papa. Just simply like our page and comment a photo of you and your dad in our giveaway post and tell us why He’s the Best Dad in the World! Two lucky winners will be announced on June 17.

Buffet schedules are at lunch time from 12NN – 3PM, and at dinner time, from 6PM to 9PM.