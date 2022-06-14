COVID-19 allowance to be released soon to Mandaue’s medical, non medical frontliners

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Medical and non-medical workers here may soon receive their COVID-19 allowance.

City Councilor Joel Seno, chairman of the Finance and Budget and Committee on Laws, said that they had already adopted the legal opinion of the City Legal Office and granted Mayor Jonas Cortes authority to sign the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between the city government and Department of Health (DOH) for the release of the COVID-19 allowance.

The MOA will authorize the DOH to download the budget to the city government, which will be distributed and facilitated by the city.

Seno said the budget that would be downloaded would depend on how many health workers the city had.

Aside from city health workers, non-medical workers who will fit with the guidelines and are frontliners in the fight against COVID-19 will probably receive the allowance.

The amount and the date of the distribution were still not specified as of this posting.

“Actually, the MOA nahuman na ni siya, ang pagsign lang mao to amoang gihatag ganina na authority. As soon as naa nato, mogawas na ang resolution authorizing the city mayor then the MOA will be signed, then it will be effective immediately,” said Seno.

(Actually, the MOA is already done, what is needed is to sign it so that is why the authority was granted earlier. As soon as that will be accomplished, then the resolution authorizing the city mayor then the MOA will be signed, then it will be effective.)

