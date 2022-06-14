Cases filed against individuals caught selling P36M worth of giant clams in Daanbantayan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Lapu-Lapu City Field Unit has filed cases against 12 individuals who were caught selling 3,000 kilos of giant clams worth P36 million in Barangay Tapilon in Daanbantayan on Sunday dawn, June 12, 2022.

Police Captain Nigel Sanoy, chief of CIDG-7 Lapu-Lapu City Field Unit, said that they already filed the cases against these individuals before the Cebu Provincial Prosecutor’s Office on Monday, June 13, with recommended bail set at P120,000.

Sanoy said that they filed charges on violation of Republic Act 8550 or the Philippine Fisheries Code of 1998 as amended by Republic Act 10654 (Prohibiting the act of selling, exporting, possession of giant clams).

Sanoy said that they had previous operations of the same offense in the past months but said that this was the first time that they arrested Carla Camacho, 41, as alleged middleman of this illegal activity. Camacho was with 11 other individuals. She allegedly transacts with her contacts in Daanbantayan.

“Gitigom nila ang kining nga taklobo ngadto sa north and nakaabot og 3 tons and nag commit sila nga kaya nila i supply,” Sanoy said.

“Civilian lang gyud ni, mga mangingisda. Ila tigumon didto and then naay usa ka buyer ani siguro kungbaga iyang paliton tanan ug iyang tigumon and then usa na nila i transact sa ilang buyer kay for exportation man gud ni nga product. According sa atong BFAR, mao ni gipuli karon sa ivory,” he added.

Sanoy said that these giant clams are considered as endangered species by the Bureau of Fishers and Resources. Hence, selling, possessing, and transporting of these is strictly prohibited.

In the market, Sanoy said that these giant clams are used in making lampshades, home decors, among others.

All the confiscated giant clams are already turned over to BFAR-7. Further, the 12 individuals are currently detained at the CIDG-7 Lapu- Lapu City’s detention facility.

