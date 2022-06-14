Lapu mayor to give incentives to police for successful anti-drug operations 

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan promised to give cash incentives to the police for their successful anti-drugs campaign in the city.

On Monday evening, Jun 13, 2022, personnel from the Drug Enforcement Unit and City Intelligence Unit of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) conducted a buy-bust operation in Barangay Pajo, which resulted to the arrest of Leonora Quistadio, 43, a resident of Barangay Quezon, Tagbina town in Surigao del Sur.

Police confiscated from Quistadio four kilos of suspected’ shabu’ worth P27.2 million.

Chan congratulated the police and promised them cash incentives. But he said he has to wait for the recommendation from the City of Lapu-Lapu Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (CLOSAP) for the amount of the cash incentives that the city will give.

“As usual, we will give them incentives based on the recommendation of the CLOSAP and we will endorse that to the city council for an incentive award to our Lapu-Lapu City Police Office,” Chan said.

Chan hopes the police will be able to find out the identify of the source of the illegal drugs confiscated from the woman.

On May 25, 2022, the police also confiscated a kilo of shabu worth P7 million from Melvin Salazar, a resident of Maribago.

Salazar has already been apprehended twice due to his involvement in illegal drug activities in the past.

