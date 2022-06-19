WATCH: ‘Conquer’ by Cebuano band ‘Adamanta’

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Cebuano talents just keep on giving!

This time, Cebuano band “Adamanta” shares some folk and metal vibes with their new song entitled “Conquer.”

“Conquer came about from a thirst to connect with our roots. It’s both a prayer and promise to be strong and seek glory with the help of our ancestors,” said the band.

The song was introduced with an impressive music video that offers some movie soundtrack feels injected with some history of the Visayas region.

“By channeling western European folk motifs, it’s a pull to those unfamiliar to Filipino culture that we, Visayans, were raiders, warriors, and seafarers similar to that of western Vikings,” they added.

Here’s a teaser the band shared:

Adamanta Band ‘THE STRONG WILL PREVAIL’ WATCH: Cebuano symphonic folk power metal band, “Adamanta,” releases a music video for their new song “Conquer" on their Youtube channel. Adamanta showcases the Visayan warriors, raiders and seafarers in their music video. “By channeling western European folk motifs, it's a pull to those unfamiliar to Filipino culture that we, Visayans, were raiders, warriors, and seafarers similar to that of western Vikings,” Adamanta said. Let's take a quick look into the feels of the music video with this teaser video. Mabuhi ang musika sa mga Bisdak! 🎥: Adamanta/YT via Immae Lachica #CDNDigital Posted by CDN Digital on Saturday, June 18, 2022

Watch the full music video by clicking here.

The orchestral element heard in this single is heavily inspired by “The Lord of The Rings” soundtrack and musical scoring, the band said.

Adamanta is composed of Daphnie Manigos (vocals), Benjamin “Wülfhammer” Ricafrente III (vocals and bassist), Elvin Ian Bacaltos (guitarist), and Ana “Lyra” Geverola (keyboardist).

Mabuhi ang musika sa mga Bisdak!

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Vispop is back for its 10th year anniversary!