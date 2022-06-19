PSL’s goal: Establish solid grassroots program and sustainable program for hoopsters

CEBU CITY, Philippines—There is much to be excited about in the upcoming Pilipinas Super League (PSL) 21-Under inaugural conference.

The PSL 21-under inaugural conference can now be considered a national-level amateur basketball league as it features around 20 teams from around the country.

The Visayas-Mindanao leg is slated to start on July 2 at the Cebu City Sports Institute in Cebu City, while the Luzon leg in Pampanga kicks off the following day.

The Visayas-Mindanao leg features ten teams headed by the PSL 21-under invitational cup champion Consolacion Sarok Weavers.

During its launching last Saturday at the Dimes Cafe & Bistro, league officials headed by president Rocky Chan, head of basketball operations Leo Isaac, and deputy commissioner Chelito Caro revealed the grand plans of the PSL.

Part of their long-term goal, apart from becoming a premier basketball league in the country, is to establish a solid grassroots program in the sport and a sustainable program for all aspiring hoopers who want to pursue a career in basketball.

“We have a program, the 21-under to develop talents, which will be recruited in big schools in the country. Prepare them for their career in basketball. We have also the pro league, These 21-under players are eligible to be recruited by the pro teams in the PSL,” said Isaac.

“We’re giving livelihood for players from the Visayas and Mindanao area who are not able to play in the other leagues. At the same time developing them for their basketball careers.”

So far, two players from the PSL were drafted recently in the PBA.

John Gerald Apacible of Pagadian Explorers was drafted by the North Port Batang Pier, while Phoenix Fuel Masters drafted Chris Lalata of the Davao Occidental Tigers.

On the other hand, Cebuano Rojan Montemayor, the PSL 21-under mythical five member of the Consolacion Sarok Weavers, was signed by the FEU Tamaraws in the UAAP recently.

40-above competition

With all these latest developments, the PSL’s top brass believes that they’re heading in the right direction with their program.

Those who are not drafted in the more significant leagues, including players aged 35 and above, can still earn an income as the PSL plans to organize a 40-above regional tournament soon.

“After the pro division, some of the players are turning 35 years old and above. These kind of players, meron pa rin silang pwedeng income because PSL is in the process of introducing the 40-above regional basketball tournament,” said Isaac.

“We’re planning to introduce the 40-above kung pepwede ma singit siya this year. This will give way for players 40-above to have a fair income in basketball. Pag may basketball, may trabaho. The more teams to compete, the more opportunity magkahanap buhay. Most importantly, kumikita tayo sa bagay na gusto natin gawin, di to napipilitan sa trabaho natin.”

/bmjo

