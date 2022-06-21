Alleged active NPA member surrenders in Dumanjug, Cebu



CEBU CITY, Philippines — An alleged active member of the New People’s Army (NPA) based in Negros Occidental surrendered to the police in Barangay Bulac in Dumanjug, Cebu on Monday, June 20, 2022.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Rolando Barraquio, chief of the 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company, said that this 30-year-old man is currently being processed at the regional headquarters to provide him the assistance he needs, such as livelihood.

While the processing is being done, the man, whose identity is being withheld for security reasons, will temporarily be under the custody of the police and will be monitored.

According to Barraquio, this man went to Dumanjug town from Negros island to surrender himself to authorities after his family persuaded him. He added that this person was included in their list of monitored active members of the NPA.

Allegedly, their group is active in Region 6 or Western Visayas areas.

As far as their jurisdiction is concerned, Barraquio said that they have not monitored any armed groups affiliated to the NPA.

Barraquio noted that this is the first time that an alleged member of the NPA surrendered to them this year.

/bmjo

