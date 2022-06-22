CVFA topples Kaya FC to top Group E, advance to National Group Stage

CEBU CITY, Philippines— It’s mission accomplished for the Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA).

This after the CVFA booters defeated the Kaya FC Iloilo in a Philippine Football Federation (PFF) U-19 National Championship Division 2 Visayas Leg game on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at the Cebu City Sports Center.

The win gave CVFA the top spot in Group E, securing a ticket to the National Group Stage of the PFF U19 Boys National Championships slated later this year.

CVFA’s scorers were Keenen Cergneux, Yojie Selman, and Winger Paul Mapula.

Kaya FC tried to stage a comeback with a late goal but time ran out for them.

CVFA ended their campaign with a clean 3-0 (win-loss) slate. They also won their two previous matches against Eastern Visayas Regional Football Association (EVRFA), Negros Oriental-Siquijor Regional Football Association (NOSIRFA).

BLESSING IN DISGUISE

CVFA U-19’s team manager Josephril Partosa said the gloomy weather somehow played a crucial role in their victory.

According to Partosa, Kaya FC Iloilo requested to play the match earlier at 10 a.m. instead of the original schedule at 3 p.m. It so happened torrential rains poured during that time of the day.

Partosa said CVFA’s players are used to this weather where the pitch becomes slippery and hard to maneuver. Kaya FC players, meanwhile, are used to the smoother artificial pitch, Partosa said.

However, he stated that apart from the homecourt advantage and the weather, their victory was mainly a result of months of preparation.

“Although I’ve managed teams before, but this is the biggest one because the entire Central Visayas was involved. We’ve sacrificed a lot, worked hard and trained hard for this tournament. We’ve planned for months so we can achieve all of the things we wanted to happen,” said Partosa.

COLLECTIVE EFFORTS

CVFA formed the team last March through a series of tryouts in Cebu and Bohol. It was uncertain if the chosen players were fit, considering most haven’t played football since the onset of the pandemic.

Nonetheless, the team persevered under the tutelage of veteran and multi-titled coach Glen Ramos.

“Lisud gyud kaayo ang pag form sa team ug prepare ani nga tournament kay gikan tang tanan sa pandemic. Ikaduha ang fitness sa mga bata kay kasagaran nila wala na jud naka dula. Third, ang field nato kinahanglan jud siya i-rehab ahead,” Partosa revealed.

Fortunately, all of Cebu’s football community, CVFA, and some generous sponsors from the private sector came to their aid to make this tournament happen.

“We couldn’t have made it this far without our generous sponsors from Daewoo Trucks, Island Paints, Maney Builders, Colonie Pest Control, EGS Asia Inc. SGoons Tattoo Supply, Alpha Chrome Development, Hi-Speed Construction Corporation, AEG Building Prints, UP Project Management, WDL Structural Engineering, EDSA Architects, Megaplas, and the parents,” said Partosa.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

CVFA faces acid test, takes on Kaya FC Iloilo on Wednesday

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy