Fuel discount card for PUV drivers in Cebu City to be extended

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City is set to extend to more than two months the gasoline discount card that has been distributed to public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers.

Lawyer Gerry Carillo, chairperson of the Cebu City Disaster Council, said that Mayor Michael Rama had instructed the program to extend and expand its coverage amid the rising prices of fuel.

“Basically ang katong fuel discount card nato god, it was only good for two months. Karon, daghan nirequest sa mayor nga iextend ang fuel discount system nato. The mayor also called me to negotiate with the fuel companies, and okay ra daw sila,” said Carillo.

(Basically, our fuel discount card, it was only good for two months. Now, many have requested to the mayor to extend our fuel discount system. The mayor also called me to negotiate with the fuel companies, and they are okay with it.)

With this, the Disaster Office will be redistributing the fuel cards to the drivers to include other fuel companies and extend its validity as well, although when its validity will last is still being deliberated on.

In the first round of distribution in April 2022, the city prepared 150,000 cards for PUV drivers, but only 80,000 were distributed to jeepney, habal-habal, tricycle, and taxi drivers.

Carillo said that they were targeting to distribute all 150,000 and more if possible since many more fuel companies would be joining in the discount.

The Disaster Council said they would reveal the participating gasoline stations soon.

Aside from the discount cards, the city is already negotiating for the fuel depot at the South Road Properties (SRP) that it plans to put up to provide cheaper fuel to the public.

At least four independent gasoline stations are willing to supply the fuel depot, and they will be buying fuel in bulk, then in turn, they will be selling fuel at lower costs.

“Igpalit nila sa fuel, dili na gyod ing-ana ka mahal as compared sa commerical. And plus sa discount card, so atong mga drivers have access to cheaper fuel,” said Carillo.

(When they buy the fuel, it would not be as expensive as compared to commercial prices. And plus the discount card, our drivers have access to cheaper fuel.)

Finally, the city government has included jeepney drivers in the P5,000 economic stimulus to help them survive the economic situation these days.

Mayor Rama said that the city government could only do much to mitigate the effects of the current global economy, and encouraged the public to save on fuel.

Even the city government will be saving up on fuel by ensuring efficient use of government vehicles to cut cost on fuel.

