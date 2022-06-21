In Cebu, another round of fuel price increase takes effect 

Cebu City, Philippines — Another round of fuel price increase took effect here on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

This, after various oil companies, earlier, issued an advisory on the P3.10-per-liter increase of diesel and P.80-centavo-per-liter increase of gasoline price starting Tuesday.

This is the third straight week that an increase has been implemented. The last oil price increase was implemented on June 14.

CDN Digital talked to some of the staff of one of the gas stations along N. Bacalso Avenue in Cebu City and here are their adjusted fuel prices as of 6:30 a.m of Tuesday, June 21:

Diesel

*current price- P91.90 per liter (from 88.80 per liter)

Gasoline

*current price- P90.20 per liter (from 89.40 per liter)

Lesser customers

Rommel Medina, one of the staff of the said gasoline station, said they can also feel the effect of the series of fuel price increase.

“Dili na kaayo ingon daghan (customers) tungod sa kamahal ron. Nasakitan na sila sa presyo,” he said.

(We have lesser customers because of the high prices. They are really affected with the price increase.)

“Sa katong barato pang gasolina, every second naay customer maabot. Sa karon nga mahal na, mag depende na lang. Every hour, naay duha, tulo or depende nalang siya sa adlaw. Ma-feel namo kay sige naman lang mi’g tambay kay wa may customer,” Karl Garbo, Rommel’s fellow staff, added.

(When fuel was cheaper, every second, a customer would arrive. Now that it is expensive, it really depends. Every hour, there would be two or three depending on the days. We really feel it because we notice we are just hanging around doing nothing since there are no customers.)

The Department of Energy, earlier, said that among the reasons for the oil price increases are the start of the increasing demand of northern hemisphere nations brought by the summer peak period and the European Union’s ban on oil imports from Russia.

