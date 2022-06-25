Fuschia Ravena stunning in a Francis Libiran creation

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Another Francis Libiran masterpiece will reign supreme in another international pageant.

Miss Queen International Philippines 2022 Fuschia Ravena is confident and excited to show the four custom design gowns made by Francis Libiran.

Tonight, June 25, in Pattaya, Thailand will be the Grand Coronation Night of Miss Queen International 2022.

Ravena shared in her Instagram post how happy and flattered she is to be wearing a Francis Libiran gown.

“Who would’ve thought that a small-town girl from Bogo Cebu would grace the @missinternationalqueen stage in Pattaya Thailand wearing the most beautiful gold gown she could’ve only dreamed of.

I will forever be grateful to you sir @francislibiran8 for not only believing and supporting my journey ever since but most importantly for seeing my worth as a true queen. You have ignited the flame within me to take in arms my power to be who I was ever bound to be,” she said.

This Cebuana beauty queen is getting closer to her dreams in raising the LGBTQA flag and community here in the Philippines.

Looking back, she even shared a throwback photo of her with her mother whom she sees as her biggest supporter.

/dbs