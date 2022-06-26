Avail of universal health care, public urged

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos should avail of the free medical checkup offered by the government under its Universal Health Care (UHC) Law amid the latest uptick of non-COVID-19 cases in the country, Sen. Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara said on Saturday.

He made the suggestion following reports that most hospital admissions consisted of patients with chronic ailments who were unable to undergo checkups at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under Republic Act No. 11223, or the UHC Act, Filipinos can access comprehensive primary healthcare services, such as consultation, diagnostic tests and case management, the senator said.

He urged the government to hasten the implementation of the law and the rollout of the Konsultasyong Sulit at Tama (Konsulta) Package by Philippine Health Insurance Corp.

The Konsulta package, Angara said, covers individual-based health services including initial and follow-up primary care consultations, health screening and assessment and access to selected diagnostic services and medicines.

