Rama: 500 City hall casual, JO workers no longer have to report starting July 1

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor-elect Michael Rama announced on Monday morning, June 27, 2022, during the City Hall flag raising ceremony that the contracts of 500 casual and job order employees will no longer be renewed.

“By the way, my directive, 500 employees by July 1st need not have to come to the city hall anymore. In other words, I have directed our HR and City Administrator on a very clear guidelines that I have set and need not have to repeat it,” the mayor said.

“Today, I received your folder about who will be renewed for three months and who will be for six months, but I have not had a copy where are the 500 employees that I will not have to renew either they’re casual or non-renewal,” he added.

During the City Hall Flag Ceremony on Monday, Rama also announced the names of five more individuals who will be joining his management team on July 1, 2022.

Former councilor Junjun Alcover will take charge of the City’s peace and order program and will coordinate with Councilor Philip Zafra and new CITOM Director Koko Holganza.

Architect Yumi Espina will replace Engr. Kenneth Enriquez as head of the City Planning Office. Enriquez will be asked to report back to the City Engineering Department, overseen by City Admistrator and Engr. Suzanne Ardosa.

Rama is also appointing Atty. Johnson Hontazonas to oversee operations at the City Legal Office.

Wynne Jagmoc Cenas will head Prevention, Restoration, Order, Beautification, and Enhancement (PROBE) team of the Cebu City government and market administrator, to replace Raquel Arce, the new head of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

Moreover, Rama said that world-renowned designer Kenneth Cobonpue “will be helping out the administration.”

“I am very happy that we have private sector, a world renowned entrepreneur and creative who will be helping our administration, not my administrator, but our administration,” he said.

