3 ‘Salisi Gang’ members from Tondo nabbed in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuanos who have been victimized by “Salisi Gang” members are encouraged to visit any of the police stations in Cebu City and file a blotter report.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for administration of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said they may also want to take a look at the photo of three suspected “Salisi Gang” members whom police arrested in the vicinity of the Taboan Public Market on Saturday, June 25.

The three, whom police believe are part of the ‘organized group” that is based in Manila, may be part of the group that is also victimizing locals.

In a press conference on Tuesday morning, June 28, Parilla identified the suspects – two men and a woman – as Mark Anthony Rosales, 31, Macmac Mendoza, 32, and Rovilyn Rosales, 40. All three are residents of Tondo, Manila.

The three suspects are accused of taking the P348,000 cash that was placed inside the bag of their victim, Maria Matara, a 45-year-old vendor at the Taboan Public Market.

“Ilahang buhaton ani, Salisi mani, ilang i distract ang kahera or tag-iya. Ang usa mulipot, mukuha na dayun sa kwarta. Organized ni sila kay upon nadakpan ni sila, duna dayoy ni settle didto sa atoang complainant, gibayran, giuli ang kwarta,” Parilla said.

With the help of bystanders, who gave the police a description of the suspects, they managed to apprehend Mark shortly after the crime was committed. His two cohorts were also apprehended during follow-up operations made on the same day.

The three suspects are now detained at the Sawang Calero Police Station.

In an interview, the three suspects belied the accusations against them. They also denied being members of the ‘Salisi Gang.’

Rosales said they were invited by some individuals, whom he did not name, to travel to Cebu with them. They were also given cash which they could use in their modus.

One of them would post as a buyer of goods while their other companions would try to steal from the seller.

“Sinama lang po kami…Bibigyan nila kami ng pera para gawin yung pinggagawa nila sa amin. Nagtatanong, nagbibili ng mga grocery tapos kinukuha, magnakaw,” Rosales said.

While Rosales said that they are not an organized group and they do not have a leader, he admitted to the police that they have other members who are operating in Cebu City.

Police Executive Master Sergeant Francisco Parilla Jr, acting deputy officer of the Sawang Calero Police Station, said the group targets market vendors here.

But they received information that they also operate in other localities in Cebu.

“Style nila, sakay ni silag taxi. After, mosirit toa nasad silay laing target. Murag gimapping na nila daan [ilang victims],” Parilla Jr. said.

The three arrested individuals were already made to undergo inquest proceedings on Tuesday.

