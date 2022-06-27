Family of Carcar hit-and-run victim raises reward to P50,000

(UPDATED) CEBU CITY, Philippines—The family of the hit-and-run victim in Carcar City has raised the reward it is offering to anyone who can help identify the suspect behind the incident that happened in Barangay Poblacion 3 last June 16, 2022 to P50,000.

Steven Kyamko, the son of the victim, Eduardo Kyamko, 56, of Barangay Poblacion 1, told CDN Digital on Monday afternoon, June 27, that they are raising the reward from P20,000 to P50,000 for those who could give information about the identity and whereabouts of the suspect.

Eduardo was killed when he was hit by a motorcycle while riding his bike along the diversion road in Barangay Poblacion 3.

Steven and the rest of his family are seeking justice for the death of Eduardo.

For his part, Police Lieutenant Colonel Ardioleto Cabagnot, chief of Carcar City Police Station, said that they have checked possible security cameras from nearby establishments but some failed to capture the area where the incident happened while some establishments had defective CCTVs due to the onslaught of Odette.

Cabagnot said that they asked the permission of the family to have the victim’s body autopsied but they refused.

Cabagnot said that the autopsy could have helped them identify what might have cause the victim’s death since the latter also had medical condition.

Cabagnot further appeals to those who have knowledge of the identity of the suspect to coordinate with them or the person who reportedly went after the suspect to also help them with their investigation.

“Di pod sila ka witness nga nakita nila ang pagbangga, ilang nakit an kay prior sa aksidente, kadtong ga bike, nagka sarasay sarasay na ang dinaganan unya we don’t know kung naigo ba gyud sa motor…basin giatake sya prior ba,” Cabagnot said.

