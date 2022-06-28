Police to file multiple charges against man who fired high-powered firearm from Cebu City condo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Formal complaints of alarm and scandal, illegal possession of firearms, and illegal possession of illegal drugs will be filed against a 52-year-old man who was arrested for causing trouble and firing his high-powered firearm outside his condominium unit in Barangay Busay, here, on Monday morning, June 27, 2022.

Police Lieutenant Maria Theresa Macatangay, information officer of the Cebu City Police Office, said that they will file these three formal complaints against the suspect identified as Roberto Herrera, 52, on Wednesday, June 29.

Macatangay said this after a case conference was held on Tuesday, June 28.

It was stated in a police report of Police Lieutenant Arturo Marfil, officer-in-charge of the Mabolo Police Station, that the suspect is a real estate broker and a former mayoralty candidate of Medellin town in northern Cebu.

Herrera currently resides in a unit at the 20th floor of the condominium building in Busay. He was arrested in his unit and is currently detained at the CCPO detention facility.

Police said the arrest of Herrera stemmed from a complaint received by Mabolo police about a man, who was later identified s Herrera, allegedly firing a high-powered gun from the ledge of his veranda early Monday morning.

Police said one of the unit owners complained about this act to the building’s security officer and even thought that the suspect was going to jump from the 20th floor as he was seen on the ledge of his veranda. Someone tried to convince him to get back in but he did not listen.

When one of the building’s security officers saw the suspect firing a long firearm, they then sought help from the police. They did this since they were worried that someone from the other building would get hurt due to the firing. The suspect’s veranda was facing another building that also had residents.

When members of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team responded, they went to the suspect’s unit and saw him there. At the time of his arrest, the suspect was armed with a high-powered firearm police called PCC, or pistol calibre carbine.

Police found more inside Herrera’s unit.

“Naay mga high-powered and short caliber firearms.. In total, naay narecover ang police nga 6 long firearms, 2 of these are M4, then two short firearms, one of these is caliber 45 firearms. All in all, tulo ka high-powered firearms ang atoang na recover didto,” she added.

Macatangay said that police conducted a clearing operation to ensure that the responding team is secured, especially since this is an enclosed area and that the suspect is armed.

They inspected the place thoroughly and found alleged illegal drugs identified as cocaine and marijuana inside. As of now, these items were already submitted to appropriate agencies for verification and certification as well, Macatangay added.

Macatangay said they are trying to find out as to why the suspect was able to obtain these kinds of firearms.

She said that the suspect should not have been able to possess these firearms since these are usually for law enforcers.

Macatangay said the suspect claimed his firearms had supporting papers but the suspect was not able to provide and show these to authorities when he was asked to.

A police report from the Mabolo Police showed that the suspect had indeed had a license to own and possess firearms (LTOPF) and a permit to carry firearms outside of residence (PTCFOR) but only for a Glock pistol.

With this, Macatangay is reminding those who have licensed firearms that if they wish to practice firing, they should do it in a licensed firing range. She also calls gun owners to be responsible licensed firearm holders.

