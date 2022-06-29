From work partners to partners for life

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Aldrian Gumahin and Shemna Ducay met at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

They were workmates, then became lovers, and eventually a married couple after they exchanged vows on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

The couple, who are part of the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) of Lapu-Lapu City, tied the knot in front of Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan at the DRRMO office in Barangay Gun-ob, amid the city’s rescue truck and equipment, such as fire extinguishers, cutter, among others.

So what is their love story?

Gumahin, 34 years old, is a resident of Barangay Marigondon in Lapu-Lapu City. He met Ducay, 38 years old, a resident of Talisay City, in April 2022 when he joined the DRRMO.

Ducay was the one who trained Gumahin since she was employed already working for the DRRMO since 2019.

“Nag-start gyud mi sa DRRMO since kauban mi sa trabaho, then naging trainer ko niya kay senior paman ko niya. Then after sa training, nagkauban mi ug shift,” Ducay said.

Ducay said that both of them were made partners in their operations, especially during the pandemic, extracting COVID-19 patients to be brought to hospitals or isolation facilities. They also responded to emergencies and other forms of disasters together.

This is where Gumahin started to feel something special towards Ducay.

Gumahin said he started joking around with Ducay, saying he had feelings towards his trainer.

In November 2020, during the fiesta celebration of the Nuesta Señora Virgen dela Regla, Gumahin expressed his love towards Ducay.

“Mao to, pag-fiesta sa Lapu-Lapu didto gyud ko niangkon niya. Pero actually nagsige nako niya ug open-up pero wala lang gyud guro niya maseryoso,” Gumahin said.

On Wednesday morning, June 29, the two finally decided to exchange vows. Mayor Chan initiated the wedding ceremony between Gumahin and Ducay.

“Kabaw ko daghan pata’g maagian pero magsinabtanay lang ta, give and take, unya ibutang gyud ang Ginoo sa tunga-tunga sa atong relasyon,” Gumahin told Ducay.

“From this day forward, kita na gyuy mag-uban, wala na gyud ni bawiay. Mao na gyud ni. Unya looking forward sad ko to start a family with you,” was Ducay’s response.

Due to this development, however, Ducay needs to be reassigned to a different office due to DRRMO’s policy wherein couples can’t be assigned to one office. Ducay will be transferred to the Lapu-Lapu City Hospital while Gumahin will remain at the DRRMO.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Cebuana senior high student honors her father by posting heartwarming photo of her graduation day