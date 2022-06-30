Suganob to headline July 23’s ‘Kumong Bol-anon VI’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — PMI Boxing Stable’s banner boxer, Regie “Iron Man” Suganob, will spearhead the sixth installment of “Kumong Bol-anon,” on July 23, 2022 in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

The 24-year-old Suganob, the pride of Dauis, Bohol, is the reigning International Boxing Federation (IBF) youth light flyweight champion.

He is unbeaten at 10 wins with 3 knockouts. Suganob is also one of the three regional champions under PMI Boxing Stable’s fold.

The other two regional champions are World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Asia Pacific minimumweight champion Jake Amparo and newly-crowned WBF Asia Pacific super bantamweight champion J chahunrille Castino.

Last Sunday, Castino wrested the WBF Asia Pacific super bantamweight title by beating Jeffrey Francisco in the main event of Kumong Bol-anon 5 in Maribojoc, Bohol.

Meanwhile, Suganob is gunning for a world title as he is now currently rated in two boxing bodies in IBF and WBO. He is ranked No. 7 in IBF’s light flyweight division and No. 15 in the World Boxing Organization (WBO).

His most recent bout was against Ricardo Sueno where he won via a 10-rounder unanimous decision in a non-title bout last March in his hometown in Dauis.

He clinched the IBF youth title by defeating Jerome Baloro in December by unanimous decision which was also held in his hometown.

Suganob’s opponent for the upcoming Kumong Bol-anon VI has yet to be announced.

RELATED STORIES

ABAP offers career path for national boxers

WBF Asia Pacific super bantamweight title at stake in Kumong Bol-anon 5

Kumong Bol-anon IV: Suganob, Amparo eye reg’l boxing belts

Kumbati 13: Vicelles, other Omega Boxing Gym pugs win in respective bouts

WBO light flyweight rankings, Vicelles is closer to world title shot

Vicelles KOs Claveras in 1st round of Kumbati 12 bout

Apolinar, Vicelles ripe for bigger fights after impressive “Kumbati” 10 KOs

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy