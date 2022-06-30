Cebu City to employ ‘corporate-style’ organization to realize long-term plans

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama is set to make changes in how the city government will operate so his vision of a Singapore-like Cebu City will be realized.

Lawyer Colin Rosell, the emissary of the mayor, said that since the mayor wants efficiency in government, he will be creating a board made up of both public and private stakeholders.

“There will be a creation of a corporate setting kay naandan nato nga ang gobyerno hinay. Kung hinay kaayo ang gobyerno, dili na mahitabo ang Singapore-like,” said Rosell.

The board will serve as the overseer of the city projects including a chairman, which will be the mayor, and members of different stakeholders such as the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), the labor sector, the Church, and others.

Rosell said that there will be a management of sort with the mayor as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Rosell his right hand as a “vice president”, and with the city administrator, Engineer Suzanne Ardosa as some sort of “chief operating officer.”

This change of the set-up at the City Hall will be fully revealed in the mayor’s upcoming State of the City Address (SOCA) where he will lay out his plans for the City for his first 100 days and the next three years.

“Makita na ang mga plano sa planning office para dili na basta-basta mailis ang mga projects sa gobyerno. Makit-an sa tanan asa ang paingnan,” said Rosell.

Rosell explained that the board will serve as a development authority that would guide the city government on the long-term development of Cebu City.

It is not yet clear if this plan to revamp the city government’s organizational system is even allowed by law under the Local Government Code.

CDN Digital is yet to get a response from the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) over these planned changes of the mayor in turning the city government into a corporate-style setting. /rcg

