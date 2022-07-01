On Day One, Bongbong Marcos, Sara Duterte attend mass, urged to be ‘leaders who listen’

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte attended Holy Mass on Friday as they kicked off the first full day of their term.

The Mass was held at the San Miguel Parish Church inside the Malacañang compound and was celebrated by Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula and attended by several high-ranking officials of the Cabinet.

In his homily, Advincula called on the two top leaders to emulate the two traits of the Good Shepherd, such as the “listening leadership and life-giving leadership.”

“As we meet in our offices and conference halls asking questions in our heads, may we be mindful of our people who ask questions on their empty stomachs,” he said.

“May we be leaders who listen to our people, especially the poor and marginalized,” he added.

Further, Advincula offered prayers for the two leaders to “spend yourselves in the service of the common good” while being “guided by truth.”

The prelate likewise urged the public to pray and rally behind the country’s leaders.

“Mga kababayan, sa diwa ng bayanihan, sama-sama nating mahalin at paglingkuran ang ating bayan. Ipagdasal natin ang ating mga lider; tangkilikin natin ang kanilang mga mahuhusay at mabubuting hangarin at hakbangin,” he said.

(My countrymen, in the spirit of Bayanihan, let us all love and serve our country. Let us pray for our leaders and rally behind their good intentions and plans.)

“Kailangan nila ang panalangin at pagkikipag-tulungan natin upang magbunga ang mga pagpupunyagi nila para sa ikabubuti nating lahat,” he added.

(They need our prayers and cooperation so that their victory will bear fruits that are good for us all.)

Other government officials who attended the Holy Mass include Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez, Special Assistant to the President Anton Lagdameo, Social Welfare and Development Secretary Erwin Tulfo, Justice Secretary Jesus “Boying” Crispin Remulla, and Presidential Management Staff Chief Naida Angping.

Also present were Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin “Benhur” Abalos Jr., Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco, Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Susan “Toots” Ople, NEDA Director-General Arsenio Balisacan, Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma, Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista, Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra, and Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado Estrella III.

