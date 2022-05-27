Mandaue mayor to CHO: Meet with brgy chiefs, help reactivate brgy dengue brigades

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes has tasked the Mandaue City Health Office (CHO) to hold a coordination meeting with all the barangay captains to reactivate the barangay dengue brigades in line with the increasing dengue cases in the city.

This would be one of the programs that would be implemented by the city against dengue, said Cortes on a Facebook post on Thursday, May 26.

Councilor Bryan Sanchez of Barangay Guizo said the responsibilities of the barangay dengue brigade would include conducting a house-to-house education campaign against dengue, initiating clean-up drives, and would be the one to report the status of their barangay regarding dengue to CHO.

Sanchez said that the city already had dengue brigades but was halted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently, Mandaue City has 261 dengue cases with two deaths.

The mayor said he called a meeting with the CHO to tackle the dengue cases in the city and programs that would be enforced.

He said the city had already conducted search and destroy activities in mosquito-laying areas and misting in the barangays.

The city is also preparing CBC (complete blood count) and NS1 dengue test kits for suspected dengue cases.

The CHO is offering it for free for all Mandaue City residents. They are encouraged to go to the office if they feel like they have dengue.

The mayor is advising residents to conduct search and destroy efforts in their own houses or areas where mosquitoes possibly live. They are encouraged to continue cleaning their houses and surroundings to avoid the threat of dengue.

/dbs

