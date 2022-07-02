Motorcycles can now pass through CCLEX

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Motorcycles with engine chambers sized 125 cubic meters (cc) to 399 cc can now pass through the Cebu Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX).

In a statement released to the media, the CCLEX Corporation (CCLEC) revealed that they started allowing these lightweight motorcycles into the expressway on Saturday, July 2, 2022, as promised.

CCLEC reminds motorists that motorcycles have their own lane marked by a blue line. They also have a separate toll booth located at the right side of both the Cebu City-bound and Cordova-bound lanes at the toll plaza.

“Motorcycles are categorized under Vehicle Class 1M with a discounted toll rate of P60. The CCLEX still accepts cash payments now, but it is already implementing a partial electronic collection. Those with RFID can conveniently pass the toll plaza,” said CCLEC in a statement.

While the toll fee for Class 1M vehicles is P60, the starting price for the toll for other vehicles is P90.

CCLEX is also implementing the RFID system for other vehicles although they have a dedicated booth for cashless payments.

For faster transactions, motorists are encouraged to get RFID stickers for free by scheduling an appointment on their website, cclex.com.ph.

Motorists are also encouraged to download the MPT Drive Hub at https://qrco.de/DriveHubPR-1 for a more convenient CCLEX experience.

The app allows motorists to reload the CCLEX RFID via debit or credit card, Maya, and other loading services.

Reloading can also be done at the CCLEX Customer Service Centers (CSC) near the toll plaza. /rcg

