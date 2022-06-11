Motorcycles can pass through 3rd Cebu-Mactan bridge starting July 1 — CCLEC

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Cordova Link Expressway Corp. (CCLEC), on Saturday, June 11, 2022, announced that it would start the registration and installation of the RFID stickers for motorcycles with engine displacements from 125cc to 399cc on July 1, 2022.

With this, motorcycles with these specifications, can also pass the iconic Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX), which is also known as the 3rd Cebu-Mactan bridge, starting July 1.

In a statement posted on social media on Saturday, June 11, the CCLEC, the operator of the Cebu Cordova Link Expressways, announced that CCLEX would begin the transition to a cashless toll payment system next month, as it was preparing to launch the RFID load and reloading mobile app.

CCLEC is also asking motorists to register their vehicles for RFID installation as part of the transition.

The CCLEC said RFID registration for Class 1 to Class 3 vehicles would still be available at cclex.com.ph via the Online Registration and Appointment System (ORRAS).

Motorcycles with displacements ranging from 125cc to 399cc will be added to ORRAS by July 1, and owners can already sign up for RFID under Class 1M.

The CCLEX RFID registration and installation for Class 1M effective July 1 will be for free, CCLEC said.

The RFID motorcycle sticker will be attached to the motorcycle’s plastic headlamp. If the headlamp is made of glass, the RFID sticker will be placed on the visor or mudguard.

Moreover, CCLEC said that before implementing the full electronic toll collection (ETC) system, CCLEC would gradually transition from pure cash transactions at its toll plaza to a mix of cashless transactions.

Some toll booths will have cash payment lanes beginning July 1, while others will already be RFID-enabled.

“The launching of the app for the CCLEX RFID load and reloading will be done prior to the toll lane conversions. At present, CCLEX has continuously installed RFID stickers to Class 1 to 3 vehicles all in readiness for the activation of the electronic payment scheme,” the CCLEC said in the statement.

Cyclists and pedestrians will also be able to use the dedicated sidewalk lane on either side of the expressway for free beginning next month.

