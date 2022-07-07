Toledo City Trojans log 2 wins, stay in 5th spot in PCAP tournament 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Toledo City Trojans logged two big wins in last Wednesday’s online chess action of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP).

The Trojans defeated the Palawan Queens Gambit in the first match and went on to beat fellow Cebu team, the Cebu Machers.

With the victory, the Toledo City Trojans cemented their position at the fifth spot in the southern division standings with 19 wins and eight losses which translates to 337 points.

In the first match, the Trojans scored 15.5 over the Queens Gambit’s 5.5. They beat the Machers, 17.5-3.5, in the second match.

The Trojans won against the Queens Gambit by scoring,15.5-1.5, in the blitz round and went on tallying,10-4, in the rapid round.

Christopher Tubalado, International Master (IM) Rico Mascariñas, National Master (NM) Merben Roque, and Glicerio Pardillo won both their matches in the blitz and rapid rounds against Women’s IM Beverly Mendoza, Peter Darby, WIM Catherine Secopito, and WIM Marie Antoinette San Diego respectively.

In their match against the Machers, they also routed the latter in both the blitz and rapid rounds. They scored 4.5-2.5, in the blitz round and 13-1, in the rapid round.

The Trojans’ Chinese Grand Master (GM) Xu Yi won both his blitz and rapid matches against Randy Cabuncal.

His teammates, Tubalado, Jinky Catulay, NM Roque, NM Rogelio Enriquez Jr., and Pardillo also won their matches in both the blitz and rapid rounds versus Aldwin Daculan, Marian Calimbo, NM Elwin Retanal, Dennis Navales, and Reynaldo Flores respectively.

The Trojans will face the No. 8 Tacloban Vikings on Saturday, July 9, in the first match and bottom-ranked Pagadian Costbusters PCL in the second match.

/dbs

