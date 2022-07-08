VECOlympics: Wellness and camaraderie

Visayan Electric has officially kicked off its annual sports festival dubbed VECOlympics with a basketball tournament among its employees.

This year’s sportsfest also features other sporting events such as volleyball, bowling, dart, chess, table tennis, lawn tennis, badminton, running, and cycling.

“Our goal is to promote wellness and strengthen the camaraderie of our Kaibigans,” said Connie Sosas, Sports Committee head. VECOlympics started way back in 2005, and is spearheaded by the company’s Labor Management Cooperation Sports Committee.

Roy Rendon, who is one of the representatives of the Visayan Electric Company Employees’ Union to the LMC Sports Committee, said the resumption of sports activities is good news for athletic employees like him.

“I am very happy because we can engage in group contact sports again, especially basketball. It is nice to see young and not so young employees display their passion for the sport in every game,” Rendon shared.

Even during the height of the pandemic, the company still held the sportsfest but modified it into a fitness event, the Kaibigan Fitness Challenge – a 21-day virtual sports challenge where employees had to do physical activities on their own such as running, biking, etc.

Sosas said creating opportunities for employees to destress and engage in sports is important, especially for an electric distribution company like Visayan Electric.

“There has to be a balance between work and play. VECOlympics is one such activity where we get to inject fun in our work life and foster camaraderie at the same time,” she added.

