Catriona Gray is set to host Binibining Pilipinas grand coronation night

CEBU, Philippines — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray will once again grace the Binibining Pilipinas stage as she will be hosting the pageant’s grand coronation night on July 31, 2022.

On Instagram, Gray has posted stunning photos of herself and captioned them with an announcement that she will be hosting the event along with Miss International 2016 first runner-up Nicole Cordoves.

“So excited to be back at @bbpilipinasofficial as your host along with my sister @binibiningnicolecordoves 🌸

Watch the 2022 Binibining Pilipinas Grand Coronation Night LIVE on July 31 at #TheBigDome featuring the Philippines’ Kings of Pop, SB19. 👑 You wouldn’t want to miss the most beautiful night of the year! #BbPilipinas2022 #BBPGrandCoronation2022 ,” she wrote on Instagram.

Gray and Cordoves also hosted the Binibining Pilipinas grand coronation night last year, the first time for the pageant to have an all-female host.

The two beauty queens then trended on social media after their hosting stints last year. Netizens lauded their energetic hosting, and some even created funny memes following their superb hosting performance.

This year, Cebu will have two representatives in the pageant — Nicole Borromeo of Cebu and Jane Darren Genobisa of Carcar City.

The 40 ladies will battle out to represent the country in the Miss International, Miss Globe, Miss Intercontinental, and Miss Grand International tilts.

