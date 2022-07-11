DSWD-7 searching for warehouses in CV to stockpile on family food packs

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) is already looking into warehouses in Central Visayas for prepositioning of family food packs (FFPs), especially in high-risk or disaster-prone areas.

Aimee Fei Binongo, resource and rehabilitation operations section head of DSWD-7, said that they were already checking warehouses in Siquijor, Bohol and even in Cebu where they coud stockpile their FFPs.

“We will be providing staff in these warehouses, in coordination with the LGUs,” she said.

The prepositioning of FFPs was based on the directive of the new DSWD Secretary Erwin Tulfo.

Binongo said that the agency was now crafting a memorandum of agreement (MOA) for this matter.

DSWD-7 is mandated to stockpile 20,000 FFPs and 20,000 equivalent raw materials.

She said that they regularly inspect their FFPs every two weeks, to check their expiry date and to ensure that the rice was not infested.

“We also require our supplier to supply goods that would expire at after least two years upon their delivery,” she added.

Each FFPs consist of six kilos of rice, four canned meat, four canned tuna, two canned sardines, five sachets of energy drinks, and five sachets of coffee which is worth P570.

