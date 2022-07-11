DSWD-7: 96 Quiot fire victims given food packs, sleeping kits

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Ninety six fire victims in Barangay Quiot, Cebu City received family food packs from the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) on Sunday, June 11, 2022.

Aimee Fei Binongo, resource and rehabilitation operations section head of DSWD-7, said that aside from family food packs, fire victims also received hygiene and sleeping kits from the agency.

On July 7, 2022, at least 50 houses were razed in a fire incident in Sitio Sto. Niño in the barangay affecting 96 families.

The Cebu City Fire Department has also recorded P1.8 million worth of damage to property being lost to the fire.

One of the recipients of the family food packs, Urbencia Palomar, 57 years old, had expressed his gratitude to the agency after receiving the assistance.

Palomar said that during the incident, she wasn’t able to salvage any of her belongings for she secured first her child and grandchild.

“Wala koy nadala kay akong anak naratol, nagsuka-suka. Mao nang siya akong gisiguro ug akong apo nga gamay. Nahanaw gyud among balay. maong dako gyud akong pasalamat, daghang salamat ani DSWD,” Palomar said.

(I could not salvage anything because my child got rattled and vomitted. That is why he and my grandchild were what I prioritized in getting out of the house. We lost our house. That is why I am so grateful and I am saying my thanks to the DSWD.)

