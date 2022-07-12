New Dumanjug gov’t center to be named after late guv Pabling

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A new municipal hall may rise in Dumanjug town soon.

Dumanjug Mayor Efren ‘Gungun’ Gica confirmed to reporters that they have secured approval from the Cebu Provincial Government to fund the town’s newest Government Center.

The government center will serve as a one-stop-shop for all government transactions, integrating all branches of the municipal government and concerned national government agencies, in this southwestern town in Cebu province.

Gica said they presented the initial details of their proposal before Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia during a meeting on Monday, July 11 in which the Capitol vowed to fund the construction of the new building.

“Ang lungsod maoy nagplano maghimo unya si Governor Gwen maoy – sa akong pagsabot – shay maoy mugasto o mufund sa maong building,” Gica explained.

The building, once erected, will be named the Pablo Paras Garcia Building, after Gov. Pabling Garcia, who is the present governor’s late father.

“This is in honor of our late congressman and former governor, Pabling,” said Gica in Cebuano.

Project proponents are eyeing to construct the new government center in Barangay Poblacion, right next to the Dumanjug Police Station.

It will be three-storey tall, with each floor having an area of up to 1,800 square meters.

Gica, on the other hand, said they are still finalizing the estimate of the costs and budget to construct their new government center

“Nag coordinate pa mi sa Provincial Engineering para sa paghimo ug pagfinalize sa plano. Ang among gi present (kang Gov. Garcia), was only a perspective and floor plan,” he added.

The mayor said they have been planning since 2017 to build a new government center in their town in order to accommodate more clients and hold more offices.

“But tungod every year, mag allocate ta ug funds pero marealign tungod sa mga circumstances… Mao nang niduul ko (sa Capitol) kay apiki sa budget ang Dumanjug tungod sa mga pagsuway – Odette ug sa Pandemic. Di kaya sa lungsod,” Gica said.

Dumanjug is a third-class municipality located 79 kilometers southwest of Cebu City.

/bmjo

RELATED STORIES

Dumanjug LGU to schools: Vaccination not required in graduation rites

New road, new hope for two Dumanjug mountain barangays

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy