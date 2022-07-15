Lapu-Lapu gov’t offers community-based training for Oponganons

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—The Lapu-Lapu City Government, through the Manpower and Human Development Training Center, is offering community-based training for Oponganons.

Among the courses being offered are housekeeping and valet/butler services, which are tourism-related courses.

Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan said that these are in-demand jobs in the city since Lapu-Lapu is a tourist destination with hotels and resorts lining in beachfront and bars and restaurants.

Upon completion of their training, graduates of these courses would be endorsed to different tourist facilities, with the help of lone district congresswoman Cindi King-Chan, the city’s former tourism czar.

Aside from this, the city will also be offering community-based training on electronics and garments courses.

Graduates of this training will also be endorsed to Mactan Export Processing Zone (MEPZ) locators, through the Public Employment Service Office (PESO).

The community-based training is also in partnership with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) and the Regional Training Center 7.

”Kabahin lang kini sa atong mga paningkamot nga mahatagan og panginabuhian ang atong mga kaigsuonang kabus aron makatabang sila sa ilang tagsa-tagsa ka pamilya,” Mayor Chan said.

The city will accept enrollees for the training until July 22, 2022.

Those interested to enroll can visit the Manpower and Human Development Training Center at the city hall compound in Barangay Pusok, Lapu-Lapu City.

