Filipinas dethrone Vietnam women booters, barge into finals of AFF Women’s C’ship tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Women’s National Football Team (PWNFT) Filipinas etched another historic feat in their storied franchise after clinching its first finals appearance in the 2022 AFF Women’s Championship by stunning Vietnam, 4-0, in the semifinals on Friday evening at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

The Filipinas’ finals appearance in the major regional tournament is another feather to their already-decorated cap as they also qualified for next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup in Austria and New Zealand and their recent bronze medal finish in the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) in Vietnam.

Most importantly, they dethroned Vietnam, the tournament’s defending champions, with a stunning and unprecedented victory in front of a roaring Filipino crowd at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Sarina Bolden led the Filipinas anew by scoring a brace or two goals in the 62nd minute and 71st minutes.

Hali Long logged the first goal in the 32nd minute, while team captain Tahnai Annis delivered their second goal in the 50th minute.

Long scored the first goal via a header courtesy of Annis’s perfect pass from the corner, 1-0, heading into halftime.

Annis tallied the second goal via a penalty kick after Isabella Flanigan got tackled by Vietnamese defenders inside the penalty box.

The Filipinas relentlessly attacked Vietnam’s goals, launching 14 shots over the latter’s six. Nine of the Filipinas’ shots were on target compared to Vietnam’s two.

Bolden then scored the last two goals for the Filipinas. Her first goal came from Annis’ corner pass with her signature header in front of Vietnam’s goalkeeper, who helplessly watched the ball pass in front of her.

Bolden then handed over the team’s fourth goal with another header. This time, it was an assist from Quinley Quezada, who secured the ball from Carleigh Frilles’ missed strike from the long distance.

The Vietnamese tried retaliating as time winded down, but the Filipinas’ solid back line stopped them.

The Filipinas will face their tormentor, Thailand, on Sunday for the championship match. The Thais inflicted the Filipinas’ lone defeat in the tournament, 0-1, last July 12.

/dbs

