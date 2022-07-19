384 household beneficiaries in CV graduate, delisted from 4Ps

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 384 household beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipinong Program (4Ps) in Central Visayas have either graduated or were already delisted from the program this year.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7), said in a statement released on July 18, 2022, that 374 of the delisted households were found to have already improved their level of well-being while the 10 others were found non-compliant with the program’s conditions.

DSWD-7 said the list of program beneficiaries is being regularly updated in their Beneficiary Data and Management System to reflect the active beneficiaries, who are eligible for cash grants, subject to monitoring and evaluation of their compliance with the 4Ps Act or RA 11310 conditions.

Those who have graduated or exited from the program and were assessed as self-sufficient were already removed from their roster of active members, and are no longer entitled to receive any cash grants.

The Central Visayas currently has 306,281 4Ps household beneficiaries.

4Ps is a national poverty reduction strategy and a human capital development investment program that provides conditional cash grant transfers to poor households in order to improve their health, nutrition, and education.

Republic Act 11310 that is implemented through the DSWD led to the program’s establishment in 2019.

Beneficiaries who met the program’s requirements during a specific time period qualify for full grants.

These conditions include the need to enrol and keep school-aged children in school, conduct of pre- and post-natal care for mothers, regular and preventive check-ups for children aged five-years-old and below, deworming for children aged six to 14-years-old, and the beneficiaries attendance in monthly check-ups and Family Development Sessions (FDS).

Based on the law, households may receive P750 for compliance with health and FDS, and children monitored by the program in elementary level will receive P300 educational assistance per month.

Those in junior high will receive P500 and Php 700 for students in senior high school. The education grants benefit a maximum of three children in a household and covers a period of 10 months per school year.



