4Ps beneficiaries told to update information to avoid getting delisted

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An official of the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) is appealing for inactive Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) beneficiaries in the region to update their program information to avoid getting delisted.

In a statement, DSWD-7 Director Shalaine Marie Lucero said that as of July 2022 they already identified 17,639 inactive 4Ps household beneficiaries.

Most of these beneficiaries are no longer found at their declared home addresses and did not process or file a request for transfer of residence while others no longer have eligible members for education monitoring. There are also those whose exit from the program was temporarily suspended during the state of health calamity period brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are calling our 4Ps beneficiaries in case they still have 0-18 children to immediately approach their Pantawid Pamilya City and Municipal Links so that their information data will be updated and will be properly assessed,” Lucero said.

Lucero said that providing updated information is one of the responsibilities of the 4Ps beneficiaries as stated in their oath of commitment when they were enrolled in the program.

Inactive 4Ps beneficiaries need to present a copy of the birth certificates of their children, their school enrolment certificates, and the health certificates for children ages 0–5-year-old to qualify for the release of government subsidy under the program.

The 4Ps households who fail to provide information updates on July 25 will be automatically delisted from the program.

“This is part of our commitment to update and clean the list of the 4Ps beneficiaries, and we are currently strengthening our data management efforts to ensure that all ‘unqualified’ and ‘ineligible’ beneficiaries will be removed from the program,” Lucero said.

4Ps is a government poverty-reduction program, which invests on the health, nutrition, and education of members of low-income households. Along with the psychosocial and educational components of the Family Development Sessions (FDS), the government hopes to improve and sustain the well-being of the beneficiaries.

