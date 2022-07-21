PH sends 144-man delegation to 11th ASEAN Para Games in Indonesia

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It’s the Filipino para-athletes turn to carry the Philippine flag as the 11th ASEAN Para Games takes center stage from July 30 to August 6, 2022, in Surakarta, Indonesia.

A total of 144 Filipino para-athletes will vie in 11 sporting events in the biennial meet which happens immediately after every SEA Games.

Last May, Hanoi in Vietnam hosted the SEAG where the Philippines finished fourth overall.

The final list of the Philippine team was finalized last weekend by Philippine Paralympic Committee president Mike Barredo who announced the contingent’s composition on Wednesday.

“This is a hungry team, a fighting team that is eager to showcase their skills and talent after being deprived of international competition for over two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” noted Barredo.

“I would not be surprised at all if many of our national para-athletes will strive harder than ever before in making the most of this opportunity to bring honor to our country in the 11th ASEAN Para Games,” he stressed.

Barredo also expressed his gratitude to the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) for letting the para-athletes utilize the Philsports Complex in Pasig City for their bubble training that lasted a month.

“This training has armed them well for the action ahead in Indonesia,” said Barredo.

The Filipinos are eyeing to surpass their 20 gold, 20 silver, and 29 bronze medal harvest, good for fifth overall, in the 2017 edition of the meet in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The Philippines is sending a crack 24-man track and field team headed by Tokyo Paralympic Games veteran thrower Jeanette Aceveda and wheelchair racer Jerrold Mangliwan.

The team’s second biggest entry is the 22-man chess team bannered by 2017 Malaysia Asean Para Games triple gold medalist and FIDE Master (FM) Sander Severino. The swimming team, on the other hand, is comprised of 12 tankers headed by Ernie Gawilan.

Archery has nine members, badminton eight, boccia 4, goalball 6, judo five, powerlifting eight, sitting volleyball 10, table tennis 13, while men’s and women’s wheelchair basketball has 12 and 11 members, respectively.

The Philippine team is set to depart for Indonesia on July 26. /rcg

