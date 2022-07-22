The Bellevue Resort opens new office in Cebu City

Getting in touch with The Bellevue Resort has never been this easy because Bohol’s only five-star hotel opened its new office in Cebu City.

An opening ceremony was held last July 20, 2022, spearheaded by The Bellevue Hotels & Resorts Managing Director Dustin Chan and The Bellevue Resort General Manager Roberto Rossino.

Located in one of Cebu’s business districts, The Bellevue Resort’s new office will continue to cater to the Cebuano market’s various needs, especially when it comes to accommodation, offering, and more!

The hotel’s old office was formerly located at Escario Street; and now, it has been transferred to Eden’s Place, corner of Rosal and Acacia Street, Lahug, Cebu City, near Harold’s Evotel.

With the new location, which is just a few minutes away from Cebu Business Park and IT Park, potential hotel goers and other clients can easily access the office whenever they need to ask for details, latest deals, and promos of the luxury resort.

Moreover, according to Rossino, opening the new office is an important part of the hotel’s rebranding process, bringing guests back again and welcoming them in the best way possible.

“Cebu, for us, is kind of the center of the Visayas, so we decided to keep the office here. And from here, we will address other Visayas provinces, not only Cebu City. So, we are really trying to expand the market and let people know that Bellevue exists and consider it as a destination,” he added.

Why stay in The Bellevue Resort on Panglao Island?

The Bellevue Resort is not only an excellent destination that offers attractive buildings, good food, and an unforgettable experience, but it is defined by the human element and warm Filipino hospitality, Chan said in an interview with the media.

The Bellevue Resort offers a lot of things, and you wouldn’t want to miss what this prime hotel has in store for you! Visit their office at its new location now to learn everything related to The Bellevue Resort on the beautiful island of Panglao, Bohol.

For inquiries or concerns, contact The Bellevue Bohol, Philippines here.