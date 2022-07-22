20 motorcycles, 10 unregistered vehicles impounded during checkpoint in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines –A total of 20 unregistered motorcycles and ten unregistered vehicles were impounded during the nationwide simultaneous checkpoint operation of the Highway Patrol Group Metro Cebu, Cebu City Police Office, Cebu City Transportation Office, and Land Transportation and Franchising Board.

The joint operation was done on Friday, July 22, 2022, at the South Road Properties in Cebu City.

Police Major Silvestre Cenia, chief of HPG Metro Cebu, said that the nationwide simultaneous checkpoint operation also aims to check on the unlawful use of accessories such as blinkers and bar lights, by motorists.

“Simultaneous operation regarding PD 96 o unlawful use sa mga blinkers, sa mga private nga sakyanan, mga barlights nga mga dagko nga maka obstruct sa mga counterpart nato nga motorista,” Cenia said.

Whoever will be caught using these illegal accessories, Cenia said, will be penaliz4d.

For the first offenders, authorities will only confiscate the items. For the second violation, authorities will file the necessary charges on Presidential Decree 96.

Unregistered motorcycles and vehicles were also impounded during the operation.

“At the same time, Republic Act 4136 kay until now, naa mi nakuha nga mga sakyanan and I think estimated lang 20 ka mga motor. Ang violation nila, mga mostly unregistered,” he added.

Cenia said that some motorists said that the pandemic has caused them to delay registering their respective units.

“Nagbigay ng memo ang LTO. Halimbawa, mga duha ka buwan di pa marehistro, amoa na gitagaan [chance] sila. Pero og six months ug usa ka tuig na siguro, di na maayo,” he added.

All the motorcycles and vehicles that were impounded were turned over to the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

/rcg

