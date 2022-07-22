Egg prices in Mandaue market up by 25 to 75 centavos

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The prices of eggs in Mandaue City Public Market have increased by 25 to 75 centavos.

Mae Sumalpong, an egg vendor, said they had to raise their prices because the supplier of eggs had also raised their prices by P7 per tray.

Sumalpong said according to her supplier the reason for the increase was the high prices of feeds and fuel.

The eggs delivered to the city public market are from Bantayan Island.

Sumalpong said the small eggs would now sell at P6 a piece, which was then sold from P5 to P5.50 a piece.

She also said that they would also no longer offer a discount of P5 for each order of a tray of eggs.

“Kung pila ang presyo sa binuok mao nato amoang kwentada by tray,” said Sumalpong.

(Whatever the price of each egg would be how we compute the price of a tray of eggs.)

Dolce Cenita, a customer in the market, said because the prices of eggs had increased, but she preferred to buy those broken or damaged eggs to save a bit of money.

Broken eggs are sold at P5.50 each.

“Lutuon ra man sad dayun ig abot sa balay. Dako na og save kay kani P5.50 ug dili buak kay P6.75. Dako naman ni (P5.50),” said Cenita.

(We will just cook it when we reach home. We can save because this is only P5.50 and if it’s not a broken egg it is P6.75. This is already big (P5.50).)

/dbs

