Baby found in bushes in Pajo, Lapu-Lapu doing better 

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—The infant found in a vacant lot of Sitio Sangi, Barangay Pajo here is recovering.

Pajo Barangay Captain Lyndel Bullos said in a Facebook post that the baby girl is responsive and set to undergo several more tests on Monday, July 25, 2022.

The baby girl was rescued from a vacant lot by a tricycle driver on Saturday afternoon, July 23.

While the injuries found on the baby were initially believed to be from animal bites, Bullos said in the post that the wounds might be a result of squeezing or may have been inflicted due to being thrown to the bushes.

“Adunay pag duda nga gikumot kini o nabun.og ang buko-buko niini tungod sa pag iksa didto sa kalibunan,” Bullos said.

The baby is currently admitted at the Lapu-Lapu City Hospital.

Bullos said that they are now working to determine the mother of the child by checking on women in the area who got pregnant.

He added that several netizens are also signifying their intention to adopt the baby girl.

“Daghan lagi nangutana unsay proseso sa adoption nga ganahan lagi sila sa bata,” he added.

/bmjo

