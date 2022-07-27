Cebu City Vice Mayor Garcia to run for executive vice president post at the national VMLP

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Following his election as president for the Vice Mayor’s League of the Philippines (VMLP)-Cebu chapter, Cebu City Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia said that he intends to run for a more senior position in the National VMLP.

In a statement released by the Cebu City public information office, Garcia expressed particular interest to the Executive Vice President post, which is the second-highest position in the national league.

Before being elected as the VMLP Cebu chapter president, Garcia was once the Barangay Councilors’ League of the Philippines (BCLP) Cebu City Chapter president, and eventually as National BCLP vice president when he was still councilor of Barangay Kamputhaw.

When he became city councilor, the Vice Mayor was also elected as Philippine Councilors’ League (PCL) Cebu City Chapter president, and eventually as PCL Central Visayas regional chairman.

Moreover, Garcia also stated that he would pursue additional projects and initiatives for the VMLP that are especially focused on training sessions, conferences, and benchmarking activities.

He also said that he would seek to reactivate the office of the VMLP at the Cebu Provincial Capitol.

“We will reestablish it so that ang atong mga vice mayors ug maggikan sa ilang mga tagsa-tagsang lungsod, they will have a venue for them asa sila pwede mupahuway, mopahimo ba silag mga paperwork, resolutions, ordinances or letters,” he added.

