WATCH: Ellen Adarna, Elias prank Derek Ramsay

CEBU, Philippines— Ellen Adarna is back on playing pranks on her husband Derek Ramsay, and this time with her son Elias by her side.

The two of them pulled a hilarious prank on Derek using a toy mouse.

In the video, Elias can be seen placing the toy mouse on Derek’s head, then it fell down to his face.

Derek screamed as he tried to get rid of the toy.

“Sorry, Papa D,” Elias can be heard saying in the video.

“Papa D’s worst nightmare,” the Cebuana actress shared on Instagram.

Derek’s reaction made Ellen laughed so hard,“Bakit mo binilhan ng ganyan? Ang dami dami ng laru-an…”

“I need to get over this fear of rodents ” Derek also commented on the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ellen Adarna Ramsay (@maria.elena.adarna)

But Derek got his revenge the next morning. On his Instagram account, he shared a video of Ellen where he caught her startled after he screamed.

“Good morning Mrs Ramsay. ELIAS YOU ARE NEXT!!!😅😅😅,” Derek captioned the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Derek Ramsay (@ramsayderek07)

This is not the first time that the couple played funny pranks on each. Previously, they took lizard and cockroach pranks, which made fans laugh with their funny reactions.

Ellen and Derek tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Bataan last November 2021.

