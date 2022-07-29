Martin ready to defend WBA super bantamweight belt against Tanzanian boxer

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Ifugao Province’s pride Carl Jammes “Wonder Boy” Martin is ready defend the World Boxing Association (WBA) Asia super bantamweight title against Tanzanian Charles Tondo after passing the official weigh-in on Friday, July 29, 2022 in Manila.

Martin, a world-rated super bantamweight contender, will defend the WBA regional title in front of Filipino boxing fans tomorrow, Saturday, July 30, 2022 at the SM City San Lazaro in Metro Manila.

The 23-year-old Lagawe, Ifugao native passed the official weigh-in on Friday by weighing in at 122-pounds.

However, it was an unusual official weigh-in after Tondo failed to show up at the venue. Instead, boxing officials weighed him in at his hotel due to the Covid-19 quarantine protocol.

Nonetheless, a representative of Tondo was present during the weigh-in. Thus, there was no face off that happened between Martin and Tondo.

In his interview with his current promotional outfit, Probellum, Martin said that he was ready to take on the bigger names in his division.

“I’m not afraid of anyone and that includes fighting boxers within our stable,” Martin said.

“But in all honesty, I think all of us Probellum fighters owe it to our company. I’d rather see all of us grow with Probellum by sending notice to the world that the best boxers are with Probellum.

Martin holds an unblemished record of 19 wins with 16 knockouts. Tondo, also 23 years old, has a record of 12-5-2 (win-loss-draw) with 5 knockouts.

A win against Tondo, could pave the way for Martin fighting Australian Sam Goodman (12-0, 7KOs) who recently defeated Filipino, Juan Miguel Elorde via an eighth-round technical knockout to defend the IBF Inter-continental and WBO Oriental super bantamweight straps in Sydney, Australia.

Both Martin and Goodman are world-rated boxers, and a fight could be on the horizon, especially if Martin beats Tondo tomorrow in his debut fight under Probellum of Richard Schaefer.

“But if there’s a dream fight for me right now, it’s got to be Sam Goodman. Give us two or three fights to market that fight, I honestly believe me and Goodman would serve as a very interesting major headliner in one of Probellum’s cards late next year,” said Martin.

RELATED STORIES

Apolinario set to battle African for IBO flyweight title in S. Africa

Martin, unbeaten Pinoy boxing prospect, joins Donaire, Nietes in Probellum

Nietes shrugs off Ioka loss: I’m still good for two more world level fights

Three other Pinoy boxers in undercard of Nietes-Ioka title bout bow to foes

Losing spell: Philippines left with no reigning boxing world champion

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy