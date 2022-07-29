Apolinario set to battle African for IBO flyweight title in S. Africa

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Judgment day comes for Sanman Boxing Gym’s rising prospect Dave “Dobermann” Apolinario as he guns for the vacant International Boxing Organization (IBO) world flyweight title versus Gideon Buthelezi on July 29, 2022 (July 30, 2022, Manila Time) in East London, South Africa.

Apolinario and Buthelezi both passed the official weigh-in to make their world title duel happen in front of a largely African crowd at the Premier Elicc Hotel.

Apolinario tipped the weighing scales at 111.5-pounds, while Buthelezi weighed in at 111.4 lbs.

It will be Apolinario’s first world title bout and first fight abroad. He is currently ranked No. 6 in the World Boxing Association, No. 1 in the International Boxing Federation (IBF), and No. 15 in the World Boxing Organization’s (WBO) flyweight division.

The 23-year-old Sarangani Province native holds an undefeated record of 16 wins with 11 knockouts.

Meanwhile, Buthelezi, a former world champion sports a record of 23-5 (win-loss) with five knockouts.

On the other hand, Apolinario’s stablemate, Ben Mananquil also passed the weigh-in for his WBA Intercontinental super flyweight showdown against another South African, Phumelele Cafu.

Mananquil weighed in at 115 lbs, while Cafu stepped on the scales at 113.5 lbs.

Mananquil holds a record of 18 wins, 2 defeats, 3 draws and 5 knockouts, while Cafu is unbeaten at 5-0-3 (win-loss-draw) with 5 knockouts.

