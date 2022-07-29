Cordova mayor orders probe on expired goods found in evacuation center

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Cordova Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan ordered an investigation on the expired goods that were found stocked at the Cordova Evacuation Center in Barangay Gabi.

The evacuation center was managed by the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO).

“Sakit pamalandongon nga wala kini mahatag sa mga Cordovanhons katong mamahimo pa ning makaon o mainom. Dili ko buot mo blame sa previous administration pero ganahan ko makahibalo unsay nahitabo ug nganong napasagdan kini,” Suan said.

(It is sad to think about it that these have not been distributed to the Cordovanhons when these were still good to be eaten or drank. I do not want to blame the previous administration but I would like to know why this was allowed to happen.)

Suan accidentally discovered the expired goods after he conducted an inspection at the MDRRMO on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

The mayor also ordered an inventory of the expired goods to calculate their worth.

Nanette Garong, executive secretary to the mayor, also said that Suan also ordered the proper disposal of these goods and ensure that they would not be distributed to Cordovanhons, since these goods were no longer fit for human consumption.

Among the expired goods that were discovered were packs of instant noodles, milk, coffee, and rice.

“Basta iyang ipaneguro nga dili to siya ma-distribute. Kay segurado gyud sa kadugay na ato expired na gyud to siya, dili na gyud to safe for consumption,” he added.

(He would make sure that these would not be distributed because he is suer that with the time these were stored here these had already expired. It is not safe for consumption.)

Aside from this, Suan also inspected the set-up of the MDRRMO and its equipment.

“Adunay lay gamay kaayo nga i-improve pero bilib ko kay han-ay ug maayo pagkahimutang ang mga gamit ug equipment sa MDRRMO,” Suan said.

(There are a few things to improve but I am impressed because the MDRRMO’s devices and equipment are properly placed.)

/dbs

