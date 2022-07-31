Capitol to send aid to quake-stricken areas in Luzon

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu Provincial Government has pledged to provide assistance to areas devastated by the 7.3-magnitude earthquake in Luzon.

Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia said in a text message sent to reporters that they are now gathering information to identify the local government units (LGUs) that badly need support to recover from the calamity.

“Wa pa nato ma determine kay nangayo pa ta ug additional information pila ka LGUs ang affected, ug ang extent sa damage,” said Garcia.

A powerful 7.3-magnitude earthquake jolted Northern and Central Luzon last July 27. Tremors were also felt in Metro Manila.

It claimed the lives of 10 individuals and damaged more than 1,200 structures, including heritage sites like the 431-year-old Bantay Watchtower in Vigan City, Ilocos Sur.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) located the epicenter was located 17 kilometers underground, about 3 km west of Abra province’s Tayum town.

They also recorded more than 1,100 aftershocks since the earthquake occurred, with magnitude ranging between 1.5 to 5.0 in the Richter Scale. / with reports from Philippine Daily Inquirer.

