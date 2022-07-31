SHAABAA kicks off its 25th basketball season

CEBU CITY, Philippines — There are more reasons for Sacred Hearters to celebrate the 25th season of Cebu’s longest-running alumni-based basketball league, the Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) which unfolded on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at the SHS-AdC campus in Canduman, Mandaue City.

During the opening ceremony, SHAABAA President Kevin Bling Lim proudly announced the “SHAABAA Cares,” a charitable cause intended for SHS-AdC’s retired faculty teachers and staff.

SHAABAA officials will be donating P25 for every three-point shot made from the tip-off all the way to the last game in the finals.

“This gesture is our act of giving back to their service rendered throughout the years. To commemorate our 25th year in this league, we’ll kick off a fund-raising by donating P25 for every three-point shot made this season,” said Lim during the opening ceremony attended by the 27 competing teams in three divisions.

“SHAABAA will set aside P25 for first three-point shot and hopefully down to the last game in the finals in October. If the entire league produces a thousand three-point shots, then SHAABAA will put P25,000 for the fund-raising,” added Lim.

On top of that, SHAABAA have existing emergency funds for its community, particularly its retired teachers and faculty staff for medical and burial assistance.

“On top of our usual games, SHAABAA will be doing charity works for our community, to implement this undertaking, we shall be asking volunteers and our players, friends, and families to help in giving back to our community. Under SHAABAA cares we will put up emergency funds for our retired faculty and staff members of SHS-AdC. The funds to be used for medical assistance and burial assistance, and other needs for our Ateneo de Cebu family,” said Lim.

SHAABAA opening games

Hardcourt action immediately took centerstage after the opening ceremony.

Xchange Forex 2000 beat Magic Fund 1997, 62-52, in Division A. Serg Al Gobui and Johannes Chua each scored 13 points to power Xchange Forex to its first victory.

Al Gobui also tallied 6 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals, while Chua had 4 rebounds, 1 assist, and 2 steals.

Xchange Forex led by as much as 23 points, 21-44, in the first half. They also forced Magic Fund 1997 to commit 23 turnovers, converting 19 points from it.

Roderick Mangubat was the lone double-digit scorer for Magic Fund 1997 with 22 points, 10 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 steal.

In the other game, Cebu Landmasters 2003 routed Starkwood Properties 2009, 86-49, to have a rousing start in Division B.

Daryle Tan led Cebu Landmaster 2003 with 20 markers, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal. Wilmer Rodney Ong chipped in 13 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal.

Meanwhile, Jaffeth Quinanota was the lone double-digit scorer for Starkwood Properties 2009 with 11 points, 4 boards, and 1 steal.

