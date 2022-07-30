Davao Dreamers flatten Mandaue Plastic Men, share top spot with CDO Kingfishers in PSL standings

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Davao Occidental Dreamers bulldozed their way to their fourth straight victory at the expense of the Sherilin-Unisol Mandaue Plastic Men, 83-72, in last Friday evening’s Pilipinas Super League (PSL) 21-U VisMin leg at the Lawaan I gym in Talisay City, South Cebu.

The Dreamers are now 4-1 (win-loss), sharing the top spot with the SEALCOR Cagayan de Oro Kingfishers in the team standings.

Mandaue City’s lopsided loss to the Dreamers dropped them to a 2-3 (win-loss) record.

Davao’s Jude Bagay put on a superb double-double outing by scoring 16 points with 16 rebounds, and htree assists. He also tallied 3 steals and 1 block.

Christian Malano had 14 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 assists for Davao, while Rainer Maga and Rey Mark Narbasa both scored 10 points.

Christopher Erick Isabelo led Mandaue City with 14 points, with 2 rebounds, and 3 assists. Zaldy Dizon Jr. scored 10 points, grabbed 7 rebounds with 3 assists in their losing effort.

The Dreamers led by as much as 19, 51-32, at 1:10 mark of the second period. However, Mandaue didn’t let them get an easy win, cutting the huge lead to just three, 69-72 with 4:31 left in the fourth period, after Daryl Guerrero sank his jumper.

However, Davao Occidental’s superb defense kept them in control of the entire game, making crucial defensive stops as time winded down. Their efforts resulted to establishing their lead to double-digits anew, 83-72, until the final buzzer.

BUKIDNON 70, CAGAYAN DE ORO 59

In the first game, the Bukidnon Cowboys finally snapped SEALCOR Cagayan de Oro Kingfishers’ winning streak after beating the latter,70-59.

The defeat stained the Kingfishers erstwhile unbeaten record. They now have a 4-1 (win-loss) card, while Bukidnon improved to a 3-1 (win-loss) slate.

Ivo Salarda was the lone double-digit scorer for Bukidnon with 12 points, 8 rebounds, and 1 assist. Laven Lloyd Uy added 8 points with 12 rebounds, and 2 assists.

Also, Cagayan de Oro’s Bling Sanexes Murillo was his team’s lone double-digit scorer of 12 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 assists. Josef Iydin Usman chipped in 8 markers with 6 rebounds.

/dbs

