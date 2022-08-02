Marian Rivera pens sweet birthday message for husband Dingdong Dantes

By: Micah Sophia C. Marcellones - CDN Digital Content Specialist | August 02,2022 - 08:44 PM

CEBU, Philippines— Marian Rivera-Dantes shared a birthday message for her husband Dingdong Dantes who turned 42 today, August 2, 2022.

“Happy Birthday to my favorite person 🥰 Thank you for being the most amazing husband and father. Blessed to share this life with you,” she wrote on her Instagram post.

In her IG story, Marian shared a video of Dingdong sitting in front of a cozy beach view on Balesin Island, as she greeted him with a happy birthday and then gave him a sweet birthday kiss.

Marian’s IG stories also showed that they were celebrating Dingdong’s special day with their family on the beautiful island.

Photo from Marian Rivera’s Instagram story

 

Photo from Marian Rivera’s Instagram story

 

Photo from Marian Rivera’s Instagram story

Celebrities such as Bianca Gonzales, Gladys Reyes, Carmina Villarroel, Mavy Legaspi and Kyline Alcantara also sent their birthday wishes for Dingdong.

Marian and Dingdong have been married for seven years. They have two children, Zia and Ziggy.    /rcg

 

