Bill requires parking space before vehicle registration

MANILA, Philippines — Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Jay Velasco wants car buyers in the country’s urban hubs to have their own parking spaces before they can register their vehicles with the Land Transportation Office (LTO).

In filing House Bill No. 31, Velasco said that car owners who park on public thoroughfares worsen street congestion, adding that “when roads become parking lots, there will be longer trip times and increased vehicular queuing.”

According to him, traffic congestion was “prevalent” in several metropolitan areas identified by the National Economic and Development Authority as Metro Manila, Angeles, Cebu, Bacolod, Baguio, Batangas, Cagayan de Oro, Dagupan, Davao, Iloilo, Naga, and Olongapo.

Velasco said the bill would make an adequate garage or parking space a requirement for anyone intending to buy a motor vehicle meant to be used in metropolitan areas. This, he added, would “deter the proliferation of vehicles occupying the roadsides or sidewalks.”

In addition, his bill will require the LTO to verify if those applying for the registration of their vehicles have complied with the requirement. An LTO official who fails to do so will be suspended for three months without pay.

On the other hand, motor vehicle owners who are able to register without the required parking area will have their registration revoked. On top of a fine of P50,000, they will also be prohibited from registering any vehicle with the LTO for three years.

Annual LTO registration is required to ensure the roadworthiness of motor vehicles and the safety of motorists.

