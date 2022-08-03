Former Naga City mayor now DOT Asec

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Another Sugbuanon has joined the national government under the Department of Tourism (DOT).

Former Naga City Mayor, lawyer Kristine Vanessa Chiong-Genegobis, was recently appointed as Assistant Secretary for Special Concerns for DOT.

The Naga City Government confirmed in a post on Tuesday, August 2 that Chiong recently took her oath as the newest official joining DOT.

DOT is currently headed by Sec. Christina Garcia-Frasco. Like Chiong-Genegobis, Frasco was a former mayor in Liloan town in northern Cebu.

Chiong-Genegobis first became mayor of Naga City from 2016 to 2019, and from 2020 to 2022.

Several Cebuano executives have also joined Frasco as DOT’s new officials.

They are former Liloan Councilor Ferdinand “Kokoy” Jumapao, former President of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines – Cebu City (IBP-Cebu City) Elain Bathan, and former Capitol Chief Protocol Officer Ronald Conopio. /rcg

